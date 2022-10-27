Santa Claus impersonator charged with sexual assault, voyeurism: Quebec police

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A 71-year-old longtime Quebec City Santa Claus impersonator has been charged with several sexual assault and drug-related offences, according to a statement released by provincial police on Wednesday.

Réjean Bacon was arrested and charged at the Quebec City courthouse with voyeurism, sexual assault, possession and trafficking of narcotics, procuring sexual services and breaching conditions of a prior arrest.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) provincial police statement says authorities believe he sexually assaulted at least five young women.

According to TVA, Bacon has worked as a dress-up Santa Claus in Quebec City’s quaint and touristic Quartier Petit Champlain neighbourhood during the holidays for the past 40 years.

Pictures on what appears to be his Facebook page show the man in full Santa Claus costume and the profile has “Père Noël” listed under occupation.

Bacon was first arrested last May after he was linked to a sexual exploitation investigation by the SQ. Officers obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they seized his computers. He was released with conditions.

Investigators found criminal evidence on the devices that were grounds for this week’s charges.

Police say the case is being treated as a “serial crime investigation” with potentially more victims.

A publication ban prevents the publication of any information that could identify any of the five known victims.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the provincial police criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available online.