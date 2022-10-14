Menu

Crime

Quebec suspect in decades old murder and sex assault may have other victims: police

Police say they suspect there are other victims, including minors, connected to Grenon. A police unit that investigates serial offenders has been transferred to the case.
By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 11:48 am
Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Quebec provincial police said Friday they believe the man charged this week in the murder and sexual assault of a junior college student 22 years ago may have had other victims.

Marc-André Grenon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Guylaine Potvin, 19, in April 2000 in Jonquière, Que.

11
Quebec provincial police say a man charged this week in the murder of a junior college student 22 years ago may be linked to other sexual assault cases over the years. Marc-André Grenon, 47, seen in a police handout image, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Guylaine Potvin in April 2000. View image in gallery mode
Quebec provincial police say a man charged this week in the murder of a junior college student 22 years ago may be linked to other sexual assault cases over the years. Marc-André Grenon, 47, seen in a police handout image, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Guylaine Potvin in April 2000. Sûreté du Québec
11
Marc-André Grenon, 47, is seen in a police composite handout image. View image in gallery mode
Marc-André Grenon, 47, is seen in a police composite handout image. Sûreté du Québec

He was also charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in a separate, violent sexual assault that took place in Quebec City a few months later that same year in which the victim survived.

READ MORE: Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit marks 1st arrest

Police said Friday their investigation leads them to believe there are other victims — including minors — allegedly connected to Grenon.

A police unit that investigates serial offenders has been transferred to the case, and police have released photos of the suspect over the years so that other potential victims may recognize him.

READ MORE: Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder

His arrest is the first made by the police’s cold case squad since it was beefed up with more resources in 2018.

Grenon remains detained until his next court appearance on Nov. 21.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

