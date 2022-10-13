Menu

Crime

Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed up cold case unit logs 1st arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 11:19 am
Global Montreal 25th anniversary: Cédrika Provencher’s disappearance

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.

A Crown prosecutor says Marc-André Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.

Guylaine Potvin is shown in a Quebec provincial police handout photo. A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. View image in gallery mode
Guylaine Potvin is shown in a Quebec provincial police handout photo. A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sûreté du Québec

Quebec provincial police confirmed today that Grenon’s arrest is the first since the force’s cold case squad was beefed up in 2018.

READ MORE: Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder

The provincial police force announced that year that it was increasing its cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of murders and suspected murders dating back to the 1960s, but as of this summer they had yet to solve a single one.

Crown prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard says Grenon, of Granby, Que., east of Montreal, was also charged with the attempted murder and sexual assault of another woman who was violently assaulted and left for dead in Quebec City in 2000.

Bernard says Grenon will remain detained until his case returns to court next month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

