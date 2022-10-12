Menu

Crime

Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after homicide of college student

Authorities say the investigation into the death found similarities with another case from July 2000, in which a second female student was assaulted and left for dead.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Montreal 25th anniversary: Cédrika Provencher’s disappearance'
Global Montreal 25th anniversary: Cédrika Provencher’s disappearance

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Quebec provincial police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.

Guylaine Potvin was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., on April 28, 2000, near the Cégep de Jonquière college where she lived with two roommates who were absent that night.

Guylaine Potvin was a student at Cégep de Jonquière when she was killed in 2000. View image in gallery mode
Guylaine Potvin was a student at Cégep de Jonquière when she was killed in 2000. SQ handout

In a statement released by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Wednesday, the provincial police force says it has arrested Marc-André Grenon, 47, in connection with Potvin’s death.

READ MORE: Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder

Grenon, who is from Granby, Que., will also be charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in connection with another similar case that same year.

Officers say the investigation turned up similarities with a case in Ste-Foy near Quebec City from July 2000, in which a female student, living alone, was assaulted and left for dead but survived.

The SQ says Grenon will appear in court via video link later on Wednesday.

