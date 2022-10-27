Menu

Frost advisory in effect for Toronto as temperatures expected to drop

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 1:05 pm
Ontario wine industry at risk following inclement weather, destruction of vineyards in Niagara Region
Ontario wine industry at risk following inclement weather, destruction of vineyards in Niagara Region – Oct 14, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Toronto as temperatures are expected to hit near, or just below, the freezing mark.

Thursday’s weather will see sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 11 C but a low of 1 C for the evening into overnight, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency also said frost may damage some crops and to take preventative measures to protect more sensitive plants.

They advise to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Read more: Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperature drop expected

Environment Canada said frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Toronto saw a stretch of warm sunny weather earlier this week as October comes to an end.

Environment CanadaToronto weatherFrostFrost AdvisoryWeather TorontoOctober 27Toronto frost advisoryToronto weather Thursday
