Frost advisory in effect for Toronto as temperatures expected to drop

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Toronto as temperatures are expected to hit near, or just below, the freezing mark.

Thursday’s weather will see sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 11 C but a low of 1 C for the evening into overnight, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency also said frost may damage some crops and to take preventative measures to protect more sensitive plants.

They advise to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Environment Canada said frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Toronto saw a stretch of warm sunny weather earlier this week as October comes to an end.