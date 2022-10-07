Menu

Weather

Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperature drop expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 12:31 pm
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Orlin Wagner

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperatures expected to drop overnight.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just before noon on Friday.

It stretches from the Windsor area, up to London, Hamilton, parts of the Greater Toronto Area and Kingston.

Read more: Ontario fall forecast: October will be warm, but wintry weather will ‘come in strong’ later on

“Patchy frost is expected tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark,” the weather agency said.

Trending Stories

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The weather agency noted that frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

Areas covered by the frost advisory.
Areas covered by the frost advisory. Environment Canada
