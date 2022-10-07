Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperature drop expected

Send this page to someone via email

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperatures expected to drop overnight.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just before noon on Friday.

It stretches from the Windsor area, up to London, Hamilton, parts of the Greater Toronto Area and Kingston.

“Patchy frost is expected tonight into Saturday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark,” the weather agency said.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The weather agency noted that frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

Areas covered by the frost advisory. Environment Canada