Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Metro Vancouver, coastal B.C. under wind, rainfall warnings as season’s 1st storm arrives

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:23 pm
The first atmospheric river of the season is bearing down on B.C.'s coast. View image in full screen
The first atmospheric river of the season is bearing down on B.C.'s coast. Global News

Environment Canada has issued multiple rainfall and wind warnings, as the season’s first atmospheric river bears down on British Columbia’s coast.

The storm system is forecast to hit the north and central coasts first, with heavy rain anticipated Wednesday through Thursday morning, before moving on to Metro Vancouver through Thursday.

Read more: BC Hydro prepares for atmospheric river, possible power outages

Haida Gwaii, and the inland North and Central Coast could see between 50 and 100 mm of rain over a 24 hour period. Strong winds of 90 km/h gusting to 110 km/h are also forecast for the inland Central Coast, according to the warnings.

On Thursday, when the storm hits the South Coast, Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver’s North Shore and northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge are forecast to see up to 50 mm of rain.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Metro Vancouver, coastal B.C. under wind, rainfall warnings as season’s 1st storm arrives - image View image in full screen
Click to play video: 'Southwestern B.C. receives first rainfall in months'
Southwestern B.C. receives first rainfall in months

The region is also projected to be battered by winds of 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h near the Georgia Strait.

Trending Now

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to taper off Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. coast to get first soaking of the season as atmospheric river rolls in

Drivers are being reminded to watch for flash flooding or pooling on roads, turn their lights on, slow down and drive defensively.

Earlier Wednesday, BC Hydro said it was preparing for the season’s first storm, which comes on the heels of an unusually long fall drought.

“Now we have two years of dried-up soil and an unprecedented amount of dead and weakened trees that could pose a problem for our infrastructure,” BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said.

Read more: Police urge vigilance on the roads after driver hits child in Saanich, B.C. crosswalk

The Crown corporation is advising people to ensure they have an emergency kit ready, as it prepares for potential power outages.

On Tuesday, Emergency Management BC also issued a bulletin advising people to be prepared for storm season.

Atmospheric rivers are a common meteorological phenomenon that involve long, narrow bands of moisture in the atmosphere that carry water vapour from the tropics to other regions, and deposit it as heavy rainfall.

While the incoming atmospheric river is not forecast to manifest as an extreme weather event, the weather systems have drawn increased scrutiny from B.C. emergency officials and meteorologists in the wake of the catastrophic floods and mudslides triggered by a series of such systems last November.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Darrian Matassa-Fung.

 

 

 

Environment CanadaWeatherRainStormWind WarningWeather WarningRainfall Warning#bcstormweather alertstorm watchatmopsheric river

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers