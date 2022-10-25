Police urge vigilance on the roads after driver hits child in Saanich, B.C. crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich, B.C., police are warning commuters to be extra vigilant after a driver struck a child in a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Shelbourne Street at San Juan Avenue around 7:20 a.m., to reports of the collision.

The child, who was on their way to school, was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators don’t believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

“The speed of the vehicle, which we believe was being driven under the speed limit, limited the severity of the injuries sustained by the child,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a media release.

“This time of year we do see an uptick in the number of collisions involving pedestrians, so the timing of this incident is, unfortunately, a good reminder to all road users to be extra vigilant when approaching intersections.”

Police are reminding drivers to exercise care when at intersections and crosswalks, to ensure their lights are on and working and their windshield wipers are in good repair.

They’re also advising pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright or reflective clothing that can be seen in darker fall and winter conditions.