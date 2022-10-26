Menu

Canada

BC Hydro prepares for atmospheric river, possible power outages

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 12:04 pm
B.C.'s South Coast will be experiencing an atmospheric river event on Thursday, according to meteorologists. View image in full screen
B.C.'s South Coast will be experiencing an atmospheric river event on Thursday, according to meteorologists. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

With an approaching atmospheric river set to hit B.C.’s coast on Thursday, the provincial energy provider is warning there may be outages due to the incoming storm.

BC Hydro is warning customers to be prepared for weather-related power outages caused by weakened trees, especially on B.C.’s South Coast.

Read more: B.C. coast to get first soaking of the season as atmospheric river rolls in

“(A) BC Hydro meteorologist predicts a greater likelihood for substantial damage this storm season because there is a healthy stock of wind-vulnerable trees,” BC Hydro staff said, in a release.

“Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Storm season is prepared for year-round and BC Hydro said it has increased its vegetation management program in preparation for this year’s storm season due to the drought conditions.

“Crews perform regular maintenance work to help minimize the impact that adverse weather can have on the electricity system,” said BC Hydro staff. “This includes inspecting trees and other tall vegetation growing near BC Hydro’s infrastructure to identify potential problems.”

According to BC Hydro, trees and adverse weather account for more than half of B.C.’s power outages.

Read more: Sand bags, tiger dams on standby for possible flooding after drought: B.C. government

Senior Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the North and Central Coast regions could see upward of 80 mm of rain and winds gusting up to 100 km/h, on Thursday.

She said that the South Coast should also expect strong winds and potentially heavier rainfall than it experienced on Tuesday.

While atmospheric rivers are a normal weather phenomenon, they have drawn increased scrutiny from B.C. emergency officials and meteorologists in the wake of the catastrophic floods and mudslides triggered by a series of such systems last November.

Gordon said this system is expected to move continuously down the coast, and not stall in place — reducing the amount of time any one region will be hit with heavy rain.

Story continues below advertisement

However, she added that minor flooding, pooling water, and reduced visibility on the roads is possible.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 25'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 25

— With files from Global BC’s Simon Little.

BC weatherBCbc stormbc hydroAtmospheric RiverMeteorologistBC rainBC South CoastBC CoastBC atmospheric riverBC Rain StormBC Coastline
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

