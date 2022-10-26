Human remains located in Lake Erie near Long Point: OPP

Norfolk County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance, both in Canada and the United States, in identifying a body after human remains were found in the waters of Lake Erie.

On Tuesday, just before 3:45 p.m., members of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton were conducting training exercises when they located a body at the tip of Long Point on the south shore.

The deceased is described as a white male, 5’9″ to 5’10”, approximately 160 Ibs to 180 lbs, with brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoody with a “RED MTN” logo on the front of the sweater that is blue, black, and grey in colour, jeans, and black hiking-styled running shoes and or boots.

View image in full screen According to Norfolk County OPP, The deceased is described as wearing a grey hoody with a "RED MTN" logo of the front of the sweater that is blue, black, and grey in colour. Norfolk County OPP

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but investigators say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

“We are doing our best right now to try and identify the deceased so that we can return him home to his family,” said Const. Ed Sanchuck with Norfolk County OPP in a video posted to Twitter. “It family members are watching right now, I just want to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences.”

Human remains located in #LakeErie. The #OPP is seeking assistance in #Canada/#UnitedStates in identifying the deceased, so he can be returned home to his family. Anyone with information, call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/MPywTxzmDF — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 26, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying the deceased is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 should they wish to remain anonymous.