Crime

London, Ont. man faces child porn charges following tip from Alberta authorities

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2022 5:08 pm
Police in London, Ont., say it was the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams who informed them of alleged interactions between the accused and a person who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., say it was the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams who informed them of alleged interactions between the accused and a person who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl. File / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing a slew of charges, most of which are related to child pornography after local police were tipped off by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

London police say the charges stem from an alleged online conversation between the accused and a person who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl.

The virtual exchange, which police described as a “graphic, sexual conversation” began in Aug. 18 and lasted for more than one month.

ALERT members were to first to inform local officers about the conversation, London police said.

On Sept. 23, police carried out a search warrant at a home on Adelaide Street North in London, where a man was arrested and a number of computer devices were seized.

Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 25, police say they charged Micheal Jordan Blunte-Dittmer, 31, with 19 offences, including two counts of making child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and one count of sexual assault.

Blunte-Dittmer remains in police custody and made a court appearance in London on Tuesday.

