Canada

New Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe, rookie council face big challenges ahead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 3:38 pm
Mark Sutcliffe delivers his victory speech after being elected mayor of Ottawa in the 2022 municipal election, in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Mark Sutcliffe delivers his victory speech after being elected mayor of Ottawa in the 2022 municipal election, in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

After a tumultuous four years the City of Ottawa is starting the new term with a fresh slate and a whole lot of challenges ahead.

Local broadcaster and entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe won the mayor’s seat handily with more than 51 per cent of the vote.

He will be joined by 11 new councillors and 13 incumbents following a municipal election Monday that saw no upsets in any of the ward races.

Read more: Mark Sutcliffe elected next mayor of Ottawa

No one lost a seat that they hadn’t willingly walked away from even after a turbulent four years that included two major natural disasters, the disastrous debut of a new light rail system, a global pandemic, an occupation of the city’s downtown and a few council meetings that brought elected officials to tears.

Sutcliffe ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility, affordability and improved services.

But before he can get to work fulfilling his promises he has to get help from the federal and provincial governments to crawl out from a projected $12 million deficit.

OttawaMunicipal ElectionCity of OttawaOttawa MayorOttawa politicsOttawa councilmayor ottawa
© 2022 The Canadian Press

