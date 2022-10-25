Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Foreign buyers tax hike won’t have much affect on already cooling market: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Provincial politicians are preparing to return to Queens Park next week'
Provincial politicians are preparing to return to Queens Park next week
RELATED: Provincial politicians are preparing to return to queens park next week for what could be a rocky session. From healthcare to housing, education to energy, there are a number of pressures on the ford government. Global News’ Colin D’Mello reports

TORONTO — Housing industry observers say Ontario’s surprise move Monday to increase the tax paid by foreign homebuyers to 25 per cent won’t have much affect on the province’s already-cooling market.

While BMO Capital Markets chief economist Douglas Porter believed foreign buyers were a big contributor to past market run-ups, he doesn’t think they’ve been responsible for the price and sales increases of the last few years.

Porter says that means a higher tax won’t quell the market and he questions the timing of the decision because sales and prices are already down from pandemic highs.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario set to reduce developer charges to spur new home construction

The Canadian Real Estate Association says September’s national average home price sank 6.6 per from the same month last year to sit at $640,479, while sales slumped 32.2 per cent over the same period.

Story continues below advertisement

The non-resident speculation tax has sat at 20 per cent since March, when the government hiked the rate from 15 per cent and expanded it to apply provincewide.

Greater Toronto Area broker Daniel Foch says Monday’s hike doesn’t make much sense because the federal government is already on track to ban foreign investors by Jan. 1, so he sees the provincial move as a way to squeeze a last bit of cash out of non-resident buyers.

OntarioDoug FordGreater Toronto AreaCanadian Real Estate Associationforeign buyers taxOntario housingForeign Homebuyers
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers