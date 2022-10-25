Prince Albert sees string of robberies over the past week

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince Albert woman had her vehicle taken at gunpoint Sunday night, and police say they’re investigating.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 28th Street East, and the stolen vehicle is a gray 2003 Dodge Durango SUV with the Saskatchewan licence plate number 748 MLX.

The suspects fled in the vehicle south along 15th Avenue East, and no one was injured.

Officers are warning about several other robberies and vehicle thefts that have occurred over the past week as well, adding that the files are being reviewed to find possible connections.

Two men attempted to steal a vehicle on Oct. 16 after threatening a driver with an airsoft gun.

A woman had her vehicle stolen from a man and a woman on Wednesday after being threatened with bear spray and a machete.

And two men with a firearm confronted three people at a multi-unit residential building on Friday, stealing keys to a 2018 Honda Civic, as well as three cell phones.

“No injuries have been reported as a result of these incidents. We are asking the public to be aware and alert, and notify police if you notice suspicious activity. Keep your vehicle locked and call 911 in an emergency,” read a release from the Prince Albert Police Service.