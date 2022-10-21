Prince Albert police warns public of possible home security system scam

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) in Saskatchewan is warning the public about a potential new scam involving home security systems.

“We have heard reports of residents being encouraged to sign up for a new security system with the promise that the police service will cover the costs,” PAPS stated in a release. “This is not correct. The Prince Albert Police Service does not pay for the cost of security systems or regular monitoring. Residents who opt in must pay their own fees.”

Police are encouraging residents to read all information and fine print carefully before entering into new contracts with service providers. They also advise people not sign up if the contract seems suspicious or they feel pressured.

Anyone who is concerned about a security system contract, or who has entered into a contract with a fraudulent contractor should report it to police either online at www.papolice.ca or by calling 306-953-4222. Police say tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.

Visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre for further information on recent scams.