Crime

Prince Albert police warns public of possible home security system scam

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 1:29 pm
The Prince Albert Police Service are warning the public of a potential home security scam that is going around that involves the police covering the costs.
The Prince Albert Police Service are warning the public of a potential home security scam that is going around that involves the police covering the costs. File / Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) in Saskatchewan is warning the public about a potential new scam involving home security systems.

Read more: Prince Albert police seek help in finding break-and-enter suspect

“We have heard reports of residents being encouraged to sign up for a new security system with the promise that the police service will cover the costs,” PAPS stated in a release. “This is not correct. The Prince Albert Police Service does not pay for the cost of security systems or regular monitoring. Residents who opt in must pay their own fees.”

Police are encouraging residents to read all information and fine print carefully before entering into new contracts with service providers. They also advise people not sign up if the contract seems suspicious or they feel pressured.

Read more: Prince Albert police release video on MMIWG Day with hopes of finding missing woman

Anyone who is concerned about a security system contract, or who has entered into a contract with a fraudulent contractor should report it to police either online at www.papolice.ca or by calling 306-953-4222. Police say tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.

Visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre for further information on recent scams.

Click to play video: 'BBB publishes new report about online scams'
BBB publishes new report about online scams
