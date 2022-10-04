Prince Albert police release video on MMIWG Day with hopes of finding missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

A video was released on the day of National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and 2SLGBTQ+ People to honour and raise awareness.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) partnered with the family of Happy Charles, who has been missing since April 2017, to create a new video to appeal for information on locating her.

Happy’s family spoke in the video on what they have been going through with unanswered questions of her whereabouts. With this video collaboration, the family hopes to raise awareness on Happy’s disappearance and pleads for information from the public.

“As the days go by, we are more focused on bringing her home rather than trying to find a conviction,” said Carson Poitras, Happy’s father.

“We just want to bring our girl home.”

According to a release, PAPS investigators are still actively investigating the file of Happy Charles and have interviewed a number of witnesses in relation to her disappearance. In the video, there is surveillance footage of Happy at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) around midnight on April 3, 2017. PAPS believes this is the last time anyone saw her.

“Someone knows what happened to Happy Charles,” said PAPS Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen, who specializes in historical and missing persons. “Someone has the information we need and we need them to come forward to help Happy’s family find closure.”

Police say Happy was born March 22, 1975. She has brown eyes and black hair and a scar on her left cheek. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about the disappearance of Happy, please contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.

