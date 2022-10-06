Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert police seek help in finding break-and-enter suspect

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:57 pm
Prince Albert police are looking for help in identifying a break-and-enter suspect.
Prince Albert police are looking for help in identifying a break-and-enter suspect. File / Global News

A Prince Albert, Sask., business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue was broken into on Sept. 25 and the Prince Albert Police Service is looking for help in identifying the suspect.

Officers said the front window of the business was smashed around 5:40 a.m., and the suspect entered the business and ran off with a number of items.

Read more: Public inquest set over Curtis McKenzie’s death in Sask. jail

Prince Albert police released this photo of the break-and-enter suspect. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police released this photo of the break-and-enter suspect. Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert police released this photo of the break-and-enter suspect. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police released this photo of the break-and-enter suspect. Prince Albert Police Service

Police said the man was wearing a black winter jacket, baggy black pants, black and red shoes, and a ball cap, as well as a light-coloured face mask and gloves.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit anonymous tips online.

Click to play video: 'Convicted killer from Alberta charged in Gastown window smashing rampage' Convicted killer from Alberta charged in Gastown window smashing rampage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagTheft tagPrince Albert tagBreak And Enter tagSuspect tagPrince Albert Police Service tagOfficers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers