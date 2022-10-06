Prince Albert police seek help in finding break-and-enter suspect

A Prince Albert, Sask., business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue was broken into on Sept. 25 and the Prince Albert Police Service is looking for help in identifying the suspect.
Officers said the front window of the business was smashed around 5:40 a.m., and the suspect entered the business and ran off with a number of items.
Police said the man was wearing a black winter jacket, baggy black pants, black and red shoes, and a ball cap, as well as a light-coloured face mask and gloves.
If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit anonymous tips online.
