Canada

Public inquest set over Curtis McKenzie’s death in Sask. jail

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 1:21 pm
A Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. File / Global News

A public inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2022, at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.

On Feb. 26, 2020, 27-year-old McKenzie was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Read more: Saskatoon police locate human remains at Megan Gallagher search site

Medical personnel responded and transported him to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. McKenzie was pronounced deceased on March 9, 2020.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999, states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police confident river search will lead to body' Saskatoon police confident river search will lead to body
Saskatoon police confident river search will lead to body
