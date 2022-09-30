Public inquest set over Curtis McKenzie’s death in Sask. jail

Send this page to someone via email

A public inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2022, at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.

On Feb. 26, 2020, 27-year-old McKenzie was found unresponsive in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Medical personnel responded and transported him to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. McKenzie was pronounced deceased on March 9, 2020.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999, states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m

