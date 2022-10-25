Menu

Crime

15-year-old sexually assaulted by man with e-bike near Kennedy station, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 7:22 am
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault near Kennedy station on July 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Man wanted in connection with sexual assault near Kennedy station on July 21, 2022. Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are looking for a man after a sexual assault was reported on a teenager leaving a TTC subway station last summer.

Police said the assault happened on July 21.

Investigators said a 15-year-old had left TTC’s Kennedy station when a man on an e-bike began following the teen from a distance.

The man then sped up after the victim who started to run, police said.

Police allege the man tackled and sexually assaulted the teen and then fled the area on his e-bike.

Read more: Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported in Toronto

The man is described as in his 20s, with a slim build, a dark complexion and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a blue square “POLO” logo on the back, white shorts, and a black shoulder bag,

He was riding a black e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

