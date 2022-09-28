Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sept. 23, at around 2:40 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at 100 King Street West.
Police said a woman was approached by an unknown man.
Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Read more: Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region
“She was able to walk away from him but the man continued to follow her,” police alleged in a news release. “The woman confronted the man and yelled at him to leave.”
Police said them man then fled the area on Adelaide Street West.
Officers are now searching for a man in his early 30s, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with short brown hair, a beard and a moustache.
He was seen wearing an orange hat, black sunglasses, a blue sweater, a white t-shirt, khaki pants, white shoes.
Police said he was carrying a blue crossbody bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
Comments