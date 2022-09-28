Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 23, at around 2:40 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault at 100 King Street West.

Police said a woman was approached by an unknown man.

Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“She was able to walk away from him but the man continued to follow her,” police alleged in a news release. “The woman confronted the man and yelled at him to leave.”

Police said them man then fled the area on Adelaide Street West.

Officers are now searching for a man in his early 30s, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with short brown hair, a beard and a moustache.

He was seen wearing an orange hat, black sunglasses, a blue sweater, a white t-shirt, khaki pants, white shoes.

Police said he was carrying a blue crossbody bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.