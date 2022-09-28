Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 2:21 pm
Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run in York Region. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run in York Region. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in York Region.

In a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Read more: Woman taken to trauma centre after single-vehicle collision in Ajax

“Please avoid the area and find alternate route,” police wrote in the tweet.

Trending Stories

Officers said investigators are “looking for witnesses to come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHit and Run tagYork Regional Police tagPedestrian Struck tagFatal Hit And Run tagYRP tagEast Gwillimbury tagpedestrian struck yrp tagyrp hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers