Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in York Region.
In a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.
Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
“Please avoid the area and find alternate route,” police wrote in the tweet.
Officers said investigators are “looking for witnesses to come forward.”
