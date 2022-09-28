Police investigating after fatal hit-and-run in York Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in York Region.

In a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

“Please avoid the area and find alternate route,” police wrote in the tweet.

Officers said investigators are “looking for witnesses to come forward.”

ROAD CLOSURE – On Davis Dr., between Bales Rd., & Warden Ave., for a hit and run pedestrian fatal collision. Please avoid the area and find alternate route. Police looking for witnesses to come forward. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 28, 2022

