Traffic

Woman taken to trauma centre after single-vehicle collision in Ajax

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 1:02 pm
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Ajax, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 4:48 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Westney Road, near O’Brien Court.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was travelling southbound on Westney Road past Fairall Street when she lost control and struck a hydro pole.

Police investigating after 'numerous shots' fired at Ajax home

Officers said the vehicle rolled over into the southbound lanes of Westney Road.

According to police, the woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

