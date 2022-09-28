Woman taken to trauma centre after single-vehicle collision in Ajax

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Ajax, Ont., police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 4:48 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Westney Road, near O’Brien Court.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was travelling southbound on Westney Road past Fairall Street when she lost control and struck a hydro pole.
Officers said the vehicle rolled over into the southbound lanes of Westney Road.
According to police, the woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are now seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 2521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
