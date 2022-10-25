Support centre officially opens in Spruce Grove to provide services to homeless people

Send this page to someone via email

A temporary space meant to help offer support to residents of Spruce Grove who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless is up and running.

The City of Spruce Grove announced on Monday that the Community Hub, located at 410 King St., has officially opened. The space is situated in a former RCMP building across from Spruce Grove City Hall.

The space will not serve as a shelter facility and will only keep daytime hours but will be staffed by two full-time, trained outreach workers to help people in need access “client-centred, trauma-informed and culturally sensitive support in areas including social and emotional well-being, mental and medical health and financial services.”

In a post on the city’s website, Mayor Jeff Acker said the centre is the result of city council asking city administrators to come up with ways of addressing homelessness in the municipality west of Edmonton.

The space was described on the city’s website as a temporary measure, and will only operate until June 2023. But Acker noted the city will continue “working towards longer-term strategies.”

“The Community Hub will be a resource for people to access the supports they need as they work to get back on their feet,” he said.

According to the city, the resource centre is a response to the increase in homelessness in Spruce Grove amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s websites cites mental health, the state of the economy and the rising cost of living as factors in the development.

The Community Hub will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and be closed on weekends and statutory holidays.