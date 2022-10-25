Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Support centre officially opens in Spruce Grove to provide services to homeless people

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 12:15 am
File photo of items belonging to a person experiencing homelessness, including a cardboard sign. View image in full screen
File photo of items belonging to a person experiencing homelessness, including a cardboard sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

A temporary space meant to help offer support to residents of Spruce Grove who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless is up and running.

The City of Spruce Grove announced on Monday that the Community Hub, located at 410 King St., has officially opened. The space is situated in a former RCMP building across from Spruce Grove City Hall.

The space will not serve as a shelter facility and will only keep daytime hours but will be staffed by two full-time, trained outreach workers to help people in need access “client-centred, trauma-informed and culturally sensitive support in areas including social and emotional well-being, mental and medical health and financial services.”

In a post on the city’s website, Mayor Jeff Acker said the centre is the result of city council asking city administrators to come up with ways of addressing homelessness in the municipality west of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The space was described on the city’s website as a temporary measure, and will only operate until June 2023. But Acker noted the city will continue “working towards longer-term strategies.”

Trending Now

“The Community Hub will be a resource for people to access the supports they need as they work to get back on their feet,” he said.

READ MORE: Private Edmonton council meeting on homelessness sparks concern, accusations of ‘toxic’ governance

According to the city, the resource centre is a response to the increase in homelessness in Spruce Grove amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s websites cites mental health, the state of the economy and the rising cost of living as factors in the development.

The Community Hub will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and be closed on weekends and statutory holidays.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton looking at new ways of dealing with homeless encampments'
Edmonton looking at new ways of dealing with homeless encampments
politicsHousingHomelessHomelessnessAlberta homelessCity of Spruce GroveSpruce Grove City CouncilSpruce Grove Community HubSpruce Grove homelessSpruce Grove homeless support centreSpruce Grove homelessness
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers