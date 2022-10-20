Private Edmonton council meeting on homelessness sparks concern, accusations of ‘toxic’ governance

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council is united on the need to establish emergency services and shelters for Edmonton’s homeless population, but how much should be spent to address it appears more polarizing.

On Wednesday, councillors met in private to discuss an item related to the city’s homelessness strategy involving a third party. Afterward, a handful of councillors, led by Ward sipiwiyiniwak Coun. Sarah Hamilton expressed discomfort with what was discussed.

“To be honest, I found this entire conversation to be very problematic, that it’s out of scope for what I think we’re assigned to do,” said Hamilton in council discussion after the public meeting resumed.

“We cannot keep supporting the charity model. Charity models do not work,” said Erin Rutherford, councillor for Ward Anirniq.

Hamilton said it was indicative of a “toxic governance structure” and that she thought council was ignoring the advice of city staff.

The mystery discussion left Hamilton concerned the city is treading into provincial territory on the file, as emergency shelters are provincial jurisdiction.

“I think the level of financial commitment that we feel comfortable making on behalf of Edmontonians to that issue, and the specific allocation of that finances, I think there are quite differing perspectives,” Hamilton told reporters during a break.

Earlier this month, the Alberta government announced funding to create 450 new shelter spaces in Edmonton, hundreds of which will be operated by Hope Mission. The organization believes it can handle the anticipated demand.

“We will be able to support people as the colder weather starts coming in,” said Tim Pasma with Hope Mission.

“We’ll also be bringing spaces online to support the additional demand that we’re going to see.”

O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson is concerned Edmontonians will turn to businesses, parkades and transit spaces for shelter from the cold.

“I think that those are our ongoing risks and concerns and something that I’ll be watching closely,” said Stevenson.

Ultimately, council voted eight to five not to pursue the private discussion any further. City administration will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the proposed capital budget for the next four years.