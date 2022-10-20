Menu

Politics

Private Edmonton council meeting on homelessness sparks concern, accusations of ‘toxic’ governance

By Stephanie Swensrude & Dan Grummett 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: '‘Profoundly abusive’: Concern over council governance, culture after private meeting on homelessness'
‘Profoundly abusive’: Concern over council governance, culture after private meeting on homelessness
On Wednesday, Edmonton city councilors discussed a secret motion related to addressing homelessness in Edmonton. But as Dan Grummett reports, the discussion led to a public venting of frustrations.

Edmonton city council is united on the need to establish emergency services and shelters for Edmonton’s homeless population, but how much should be spent to address it appears more polarizing.

On Wednesday, councillors met in private to discuss an item related to the city’s homelessness strategy involving a third party. Afterward, a handful of councillors, led by Ward sipiwiyiniwak Coun. Sarah Hamilton expressed discomfort with what was discussed.

“To be honest, I found this entire conversation to be very problematic, that it’s out of scope for what I think we’re assigned to do,” said Hamilton in council discussion after the public meeting resumed.

Read more: Shigella outbreak spreading through Edmonton’s homeless population: ‘We’ve got 3rd-world conditions’

“We cannot keep supporting the charity model. Charity models do not work,” said Erin Rutherford, councillor for Ward Anirniq.

Hamilton said it was indicative of a “toxic governance structure” and that she thought council was ignoring the advice of city staff.

The mystery discussion left Hamilton concerned the city is treading into provincial territory on the file, as emergency shelters are provincial jurisdiction.

Read more: Uptick in Edmonton housing starts promising, but not enough for low-income earners: City

“I think the level of financial commitment that we feel comfortable making on behalf of Edmontonians to that issue, and the specific allocation of that finances, I think there are quite differing perspectives,” Hamilton told reporters during a break.

Earlier this month, the Alberta government announced funding to create 450 new shelter spaces in Edmonton, hundreds of which will be operated by Hope Mission. The organization believes it can handle the anticipated demand.

“We will be able to support people as the colder weather starts coming in,” said Tim Pasma with Hope Mission.

“We’ll also be bringing spaces online to support the additional demand that we’re going to see.”

Click to play video: 'Downtown Edmonton community reaction to provincial funding for homelessness and addictions'
Downtown Edmonton community reaction to provincial funding for homelessness and addictions

O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson is concerned Edmontonians will turn to businesses, parkades and transit spaces for shelter from the cold.

“I think that those are our ongoing risks and concerns and something that I’ll be watching closely,” said Stevenson.

Ultimately, council voted eight to five not to pursue the private discussion any further. City administration will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the proposed capital budget for the next four years.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton sees increase in homeless encampment complaints compared to same time last year'
Edmonton sees increase in homeless encampment complaints compared to same time last year
