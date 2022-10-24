Menu

Canada

Canadian Premier League names finalists for inaugural Players’ Player of the Year award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 8:11 pm
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019. View image in full screen
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC’s Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the Canadian Premier League championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the CPL’s inaugural Players’ Player of the Year award.

It’s the first league award to be decided by a player vote.

Others on the shortlist are Pacific FC’s Manny Aparicio and Alejandro Diaz, Cavalry FC’s Ali Musse, Valour FC’s Sean Rea and York United FC’s Mo Babouli.

The award honours the best player over the 2022 regular season, as judged by his peers. Each player was asked to provide a three-man shortlist to determine the winner. Players were not able to vote for themselves or include a teammate on their ballot.

The winner will be announced Friday at the CPL awards ceremony on Ottawa, where Atletico Ottawa will host Forge on Sunday at TD Place.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Forge FC beat Cavalry, advance to CPL final

Achinioti-Jonsson, Aparicio, Bassett, Rea and Tabla are also up for Canadian Premier League player of the year, which is decided by a media vote.

Achinioti-Jonsson, a defensive midfielder who moved back to centre back this season to fill an injury void, is also a finalist for Defender of the Year.

Pacius and Rea are finalists for Best Canadian Under-21 Player.

Diaz won the Golden Boot Award as the league’s leading scorer 13 goals in 18 matches despite transferring to Norway’s side Sogndal in early August.

Becker, the Forge captain, will miss the championship game after being sent off in Sunday’s semifinal win over visiting Cavalry.

SoccerCanadian Premier LeagueCPLCanadian SoccerMen's soccerCPL soccerCanadian Premier League awards
© 2022 The Canadian Press

