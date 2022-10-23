Hamilton’s Forge FC beat Cavalry, advance to CPL final

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth consecutive Canadian Premier League season, Forge FC will play in the championship final.

Hamilton’s professional soccer club advanced to the league final after beating Cavalry FC 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) at Tim Hortons Field in the second league of their semifinal on Sunday.

Both teams were forced to play the bulk of the match with 10 men.

Forge captain Kyle Bekker was given a straight red card in the 43rd minute and Cavalry’s David Norman Jr. was sent off just before the halftime whistle after he accumulated two yellow cards.

David Chioniere opened the scoring for Forge in the 69th minute and teammate Woobens Pacius doubled the hometown team’s lead in the 75th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Cavalry pulled to within one goal of Forge when Myer Bevan scored in the 78th minute.

Atletico Ottawa also earned a spot in the CPL final after they played to a 1-1 draw with visiting Pacific FC on Sunday.

Ottawa, the regular season points leader, won their two-game semifinal 3-1 on aggregate.

Forge FC will attempt to win their third North Shield when they face Atletico Ottawa on Oct. 30 at BC Place Stadium.