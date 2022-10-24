Menu

Canada

Cambridge residents vote for change, elect Jan Liggett new mayor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:48 pm
Jan Liggett. View image in full screen
Jan Liggett. Supplied

The voters of Cambridge voted for change on Monday night, as Jan Liggett was unofficially elected mayor by residents.

The former Ward 4 councillor beat incumbent Kathryn McGarry by just over 1,000 votes, according to the unofficial results posted on the city’s website.

Read more: Karen Redman gets second term as Waterloo Regional Chair

McGarry was not the only incumbent to lose their seat on council as Ward 2 Coun. Shannon Adshade was knocked off by Adam Cooper.

In Ward 4, Ross Earnshaw has been unoffically selected to replace Liggett as he landed well out in front of Clifford Vanclief, Usman Lalva and Barbara Harrington.

In Ward 5, former councillor Pam Wolf had chosen to run for regional councilor and she will be replaced by Sheri Roberts, who bested Amanda Maxwell.

Read more: Waterloo residents elect Dorothy McCabe as new mayor

Jim Karahalios finished third in Ward 5, as did his wife Belinda in Ward 3. The former Cambridge MPP was beaten in the race to replace the retiring Mike Mann by Corey Kimpson while Nate Whalen finished second.

The rest of the incumbents survived in a city where 28.8 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

The following are the winners of the Cambridge mayor and councilor racess:

Cambridge mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)

Cody Boetelho
Randy Carter
Jan Liggett
Kathryn McGarry x

Cambridge Ward 1

Michelle Goodridge
Paul Brown
Donna Reid x
Helen Shwery
Eric Takor

Cambridge Ward 2

Mike Devine x
Piyush Nanda
Matt Rogers

Cambridge Ward 3

Michele Braniff
Tracey Hipel
Belinda Karahalios
Corey Kimpson
Nate Whalen

Cambridge Ward 4

Ross Earnshaw
Barbara Harrington
Usman Lalva
Clifford Vanclief

Cambridge Ward 5

Naeem Awan
Mark D. Fisher
Jim Karahalios
Amanda Maxwell
Sheri Roberts

Cambridge Ward 6

Shannon Adshade x
Eian Campbell
Bill Conway
Adam Cooper
Kris Langford

Cambridge Ward 7

Manuel da Silva
Scott Hamilton x
Chris Sim

Cambridge Ward 8

Nicolas Ermeta x
David Hood
Vandon Patel
Jack Perkes

Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections
Ontario municipal election2022 Ontario election2022 Ontario Municipal electionWaterloo municipal election2022 Waterloo election2022 Waterloo Municipal ElectionWaterloo election informationCambridge municipal election2022 Cambridge Municipal Election2022 Cambridge ElectionCambridge election informationCambridge mayorCAMBRIDGE Mayor CANDIDATES
