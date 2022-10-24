Cambridge residents vote for change, elect Jan Liggett new mayor

The voters of Cambridge voted for change on Monday night, as Jan Liggett was unofficially elected mayor by residents.
The former Ward 4 councillor beat incumbent Kathryn McGarry by just over 1,000 votes, according to the unofficial results posted on the city’s website.
McGarry was not the only incumbent to lose their seat on council as Ward 2 Coun. Shannon Adshade was knocked off by Adam Cooper.
In Ward 4, Ross Earnshaw has been unoffically selected to replace Liggett as he landed well out in front of Clifford Vanclief, Usman Lalva and Barbara Harrington.
In Ward 5, former councillor Pam Wolf had chosen to run for regional councilor and she will be replaced by Sheri Roberts, who bested Amanda Maxwell.
Jim Karahalios finished third in Ward 5, as did his wife Belinda in Ward 3. The former Cambridge MPP was beaten in the race to replace the retiring Mike Mann by Corey Kimpson while Nate Whalen finished second.
The rest of the incumbents survived in a city where 28.8 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.
The following are the winners of the Cambridge mayor and councilor racess:
Cambridge mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)
Cody Boetelho
Randy Carter
Jan Liggett
Kathryn McGarry x
Cambridge Ward 1
Michelle Goodridge
Paul Brown
Donna Reid x
Helen Shwery
Eric Takor
Cambridge Ward 2
Mike Devine x
Piyush Nanda
Matt Rogers
Cambridge Ward 3
Michele Braniff
Tracey Hipel
Belinda Karahalios
Corey Kimpson
Nate Whalen
Cambridge Ward 4
Ross Earnshaw
Barbara Harrington
Usman Lalva
Clifford Vanclief
Cambridge Ward 5
Naeem Awan
Mark D. Fisher
Jim Karahalios
Amanda Maxwell
Sheri Roberts
Cambridge Ward 6
Shannon Adshade x
Eian Campbell
Bill Conway
Adam Cooper
Kris Langford
Cambridge Ward 7
Manuel da Silva
Scott Hamilton x
Chris Sim
Cambridge Ward 8
Nicolas Ermeta x
David Hood
Vandon Patel
Jack Perkes
