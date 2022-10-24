Cambridge residents vote for change, elect Jan Liggett new mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The voters of Cambridge voted for change on Monday night, as Jan Liggett was unofficially elected mayor by residents.

The former Ward 4 councillor beat incumbent Kathryn McGarry by just over 1,000 votes, according to the unofficial results posted on the city’s website.

McGarry was not the only incumbent to lose their seat on council as Ward 2 Coun. Shannon Adshade was knocked off by Adam Cooper.

In Ward 4, Ross Earnshaw has been unoffically selected to replace Liggett as he landed well out in front of Clifford Vanclief, Usman Lalva and Barbara Harrington.

In Ward 5, former councillor Pam Wolf had chosen to run for regional councilor and she will be replaced by Sheri Roberts, who bested Amanda Maxwell.

Jim Karahalios finished third in Ward 5, as did his wife Belinda in Ward 3. The former Cambridge MPP was beaten in the race to replace the retiring Mike Mann by Corey Kimpson while Nate Whalen finished second.

The rest of the incumbents survived in a city where 28.8 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

The following are the winners of the Cambridge mayor and councilor racess:

Cambridge mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)

Cody Boetelho

Randy Carter

Jan Liggett

Kathryn McGarry x

Cambridge Ward 1

Michelle Goodridge

Paul Brown

Donna Reid x

Helen Shwery

Eric Takor

Cambridge Ward 2

Mike Devine x

Piyush Nanda

Matt Rogers

Cambridge Ward 3

Michele Braniff

Tracey Hipel

Belinda Karahalios

Corey Kimpson

Nate Whalen

Cambridge Ward 4

Ross Earnshaw

Barbara Harrington

Usman Lalva

Clifford Vanclief

Cambridge Ward 5

Naeem Awan

Mark D. Fisher

Jim Karahalios

Amanda Maxwell

Sheri Roberts

Cambridge Ward 6

Shannon Adshade x

Eian Campbell

Bill Conway

Adam Cooper

Kris Langford

Cambridge Ward 7

Manuel da Silva

Scott Hamilton x

Chris Sim

Cambridge Ward 8

Nicolas Ermeta x

David Hood

Vandon Patel

Jack Perkes