Waterloo, Ont. residents elect Dorothy McCabe as new mayor

For the first time in eight years, there will be a new face representing the City of Waterloo.
Residents of Waterloo, Ont., elected Dorothy McCabe as their new mayor, as she finished in front of Shannon Weber, according to unofficial results posted on the city’s website. Rob Evans finished third while Kypp Saunders rounded out the field.
McCabe recently told Global News that she has a long history of working in politics, having served as chief of staff to a former Kitchener mayor and a former Kitchener MP. She currently works for the City of Milton and as a professor at Conestoga College.
“I like the opportunities and the potential that exists in Waterloo for me, for my children and for others,” she said in response to a Global News’ survey.
“As mayor, I want to help harness that potential and lead Waterloo towards an exciting future.”
McCabe will sit at the head of a changing council as three other councilors joined former mayor Dave Jaworski in not seeking re-election.
Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Henry and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore all sat out Monday night’s election.
According to the unofficial results, Vieth will be replaced in Ward 3 by Hans Roach as he edged Madelyn Steiss in a tight race.
In Ward 6, Mary Lou Roe won a tight battle with Matthew Schwarze, Jonathan Cassels and Karen Fischer while in Ward 7 Julie Wright cruised to victory.
Only 27.18 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Monday’s election.
The following are the winners of the Waterloo mayor and councilor races:
Waterloo mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)
Rob Evans
Dorothy McCabe
Kypp Saunders
Shannon Weber
Waterloo Ward 1
Sandra Hanmer x
Robert Parent
Waterloo Ward 2
Khaled Berbash
Royce Bodaly x
Shaheen Mujahid
Waterloo Ward 3
Hans Roach
Madelaine Steiss
Waterloo Ward 4
Maryssa Barras
Dianne Freeman x
Obinna Obi
Waterloo Ward 5
Joe Brenner
Blayr Hogg
Bob (Obie) Oberholtzer
Jen Vasic x
Waterloo Ward 6
Jonathan Cassels
Karen Fischer
Mary Lou Roe
Matthew Nicholas Schwarze
Waterloo Ward 7
Bruce Polan
Julie Wright
