Canada

Waterloo, Ont. residents elect Dorothy McCabe as new mayor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 9:46 pm
Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe. View image in full screen
Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe. Supplied

For the first time in eight years, there will be a new face representing the City of Waterloo.

Residents of Waterloo, Ont., elected Dorothy McCabe as their new mayor, as she finished in front of Shannon Weber, according to unofficial results posted on the city’s website. Rob Evans finished third while Kypp Saunders rounded out the field.

McCabe recently told Global News that she has a long history of working in politics, having served as chief of staff to a former Kitchener mayor and a former Kitchener MP. She currently works for the City of Milton and as a professor at Conestoga College.

“I like the opportunities and the potential that exists in Waterloo for me, for my children and for others,” she said in response to a Global News’ survey.

“As mayor, I want to help harness that potential and lead Waterloo towards an exciting future.”

Read more: Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal elections

McCabe will sit at the head of a changing council as three other councilors joined former mayor Dave Jaworski in not seeking re-election.

Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Henry and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore all sat out Monday night’s election.

According to the unofficial results, Vieth will be replaced in Ward 3 by Hans Roach as he edged Madelyn Steiss in a tight race.

Trending Now

In Ward 6, Mary Lou Roe won a tight battle with Matthew Schwarze, Jonathan Cassels and Karen Fischer while in Ward 7 Julie Wright cruised to victory.

Only 27.18 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Monday’s election.

The following are the winners of the Waterloo mayor and councilor races:

Waterloo mayor (x denotes incumbent) (Unoffical winners in bold)

Rob Evans
Dorothy McCabe
Kypp Saunders
Shannon Weber

Waterloo Ward 1

Sandra Hanmer x
Robert Parent

Waterloo Ward 2

Khaled Berbash
Royce Bodaly x
Shaheen Mujahid

Waterloo Ward 3

Hans Roach
Madelaine Steiss

Waterloo Ward 4

Maryssa Barras
Dianne Freeman x
Obinna Obi

Waterloo Ward 5

Joe Brenner
Blayr Hogg
Bob (Obie) Oberholtzer
Jen Vasic x

Waterloo Ward 6

Jonathan Cassels
Karen Fischer
Mary Lou Roe
Matthew Nicholas Schwarze

Waterloo Ward 7

Bruce Polan
Julie Wright

Click to play video: 'Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections'
Ontario residents head to polls in municipal elections
Ontario municipal election2022 Ontario election2022 Ontario Municipal electionWaterloo municipal election2022 Waterloo election2022 Waterloo Municipal ElectionWaterloo election informationWaterloo MayorWATERLOO Mayor CANDIDATES
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

