Karen Redman gets second term as Waterloo Regional Chair

Waterloo Region voters have decided to give Karen Redman a second kick at the can.

The Waterloo, Ont., regional chair was unofficially re-elected for a second term on Monday, as she repelled challenges from Narine Dat Sookram and Brendon John Da Costa.

Redman was initially elected in 2018, replacing Ken Seiling, who retired after holding the position for decades.

Previously, Redman served on local school boards and city council before she was elected as MP for Kitchener Centre in 1997, a post in which she served until 2010.

She returned to municipal politics in 2014 when she was elected to regional council, a post she held for 4 years until being elected regional chair.

The second council she is set to lead will look vastly different than her first as a majority of councilors have chosen not to seek office again including three of four in Kitchener, both in Cambridge and 1 of 2 in Waterloo.

In addition, the council also includes the mayors of each municipality and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky and Wilmot Mayor Doug Armstrong both stepped aside as well.

In Kitchener, Colleen James was the top vote-getter followed by incumbent Michael Harris, according to the unofficial results on the city’s website. They will be joined by Kari Williams and Robert Deutschmann as the region’s largest city elects four councilors.

Up in Waterloo, Jim Erb has been re-elected while Chantal Huinink will also represent the city seat at council, according to the unofficial results.

Down in Cambridge, the residents selected longtime mayor Doug Craig and former city councilor Pam Wolf as their two council members, according to the city’s website.

The following are the unofficial winners of the Waterloo regional chair and councilor races.

Waterloo regional chair (x denotes incumbent) (Unofficial winners in bold)

Karen Redman x

Narine Dat Sookram

Brendon John Da Costa

Regional Councilor Cambridge (2 to be elected)

Tyler Calver

Doug Craig

Bobbi Stewart

Prakash Venkataraman

Crystal Whetham

Pam Wolf

Regional councillor Kitchener (four elected)

Heather Caron

Robert Deutschmann

Joe Gowing

Mac Graham

Michael Harris x

Mary Heinen Thorn

Tom Hillier

Colleen James

Soo Bok Lee

Duncan Maclean

Michael Parkinson

Iffat Sultana Riasat

Matt Rodrigues

Kari Williams

Regional councillor Waterloo (two to be elected)

James Ball

Jim Bolger

Jim Erb x

Mark Fisher

Gord Greavette

Chantal Huinink

Ryan Keating

Peter Neufeld

John Vieth

Cindy Watkin