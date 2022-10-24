RCMP major crime unit investigates homicide on The Key First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

On October 23, Kamsack RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot on The Key First Nation, SK.

A 51-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Kamsack RCMP, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Historical Crimes Unit and the Regina Provincial RCMP General Investigation Section assisted with the initial investigation.

The male’s death has been confirmed a homicide and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone with information about the male’s death, or who noticed anything suspicious in the rural area southeast of the “Four Corners” intersection on The Key First Nation during the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2022.