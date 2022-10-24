Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Anita R. Neville is Manitoba’s 26th lieutenant-governor

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Anita R. Neville sworn in as Manitoba’s Lieutenant Governor General'
Anita R. Neville sworn in as Manitoba’s Lieutenant Governor General
Ceremonies took place at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Monday for the official swearing-in of the province's new Lt. Gov. Gen. Anita R. Neville, who replaces Janice Filmon to become the 26th Lieutenant Governor General of Manitoba. Neville served as a trustee with the Winnipeg School Division and Minister of Parliament for the Winnipeg South Centre Riding for four terms.

Manitoba’s first Jewish lieutenant-governor was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Anita R. Neville is replacing Janice C. Filmon as the 26th lieutenant-governor of the province and the third woman to serve in the position.

Read more: Anita Neville named new lieutenant-governor of Manitoba

“The Hon. Neville has a long and proud history of public service and giving back to the community, and I am confident she will serve as a formidable lieutenant-governor,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

“I want to thank Their Honours Janice and Gary Filmon for their many years of dedication and exemplary service to the people of Manitoba.”

Neville was a chair for the Winnipeg School Division board of trustees for many years before entering public service.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Neville took on the role of parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian heritage and the minister responsible for the status of women.

She also represented Manitobans as a member for Parliament for the federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre from 2000 to 2011.

As lieutenant-governor, Neville will represent the King and fulfil such roles, like granting royal assent to provincial laws and swearing in members of the executive council.

Read more: Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor recovering after breast cancer surgery

“I believe, more than anything else, continuity and growth will depend on our collective efforts at reconciliation on breathing new life or new meaning into what is fast becoming a familiar word,” Neville said to the chamber.

“I know that lifelong learning and the many forms it takes is and will be central to our efforts of reconciliation, healing and growth. To that end, I intend to focus on education as a central theme of my tenure.

“In the words of the Hon. Murray Sinclair … education is the key to reconciliation. Education got us into this mess and education will get us out of it.”

with files from the Canadian Press 

Advertisement
Lieutenant Governorpremier heather stefansonAnita NevilleAnita R. NevilleJanice C. Filmon26th Lieutenant Governor26th Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers