Anita R. Neville is Manitoba’s 26th lieutenant-governor

Manitoba’s first Jewish lieutenant-governor was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Anita R. Neville is replacing Janice C. Filmon as the 26th lieutenant-governor of the province and the third woman to serve in the position.

“The Hon. Neville has a long and proud history of public service and giving back to the community, and I am confident she will serve as a formidable lieutenant-governor,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

“I want to thank Their Honours Janice and Gary Filmon for their many years of dedication and exemplary service to the people of Manitoba.”

Neville was a chair for the Winnipeg School Division board of trustees for many years before entering public service.

Neville took on the role of parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian heritage and the minister responsible for the status of women.

She also represented Manitobans as a member for Parliament for the federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre from 2000 to 2011.

As lieutenant-governor, Neville will represent the King and fulfil such roles, like granting royal assent to provincial laws and swearing in members of the executive council.

“I believe, more than anything else, continuity and growth will depend on our collective efforts at reconciliation on breathing new life or new meaning into what is fast becoming a familiar word,” Neville said to the chamber.

“I know that lifelong learning and the many forms it takes is and will be central to our efforts of reconciliation, healing and growth. To that end, I intend to focus on education as a central theme of my tenure.

“In the words of the Hon. Murray Sinclair … education is the key to reconciliation. Education got us into this mess and education will get us out of it.”

— with files from the Canadian Press