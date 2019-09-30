Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor recovering after breast cancer surgery

Manitoba Lieutenant-Governor Janice Filmon was not in the legislature for the throne speech Monday because she was undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

A statement from her office says she will not be able to perform her duties for a period of time.

The office does not provide details on her condition other than to say that she was “resting comfortably” post-surgery.

Politicians returned to the legislature Monday for the first time since the provincial election three weeks ago.

The Progressive Conservatives laid out their plans in a brief throne speech.

It touted the government’s cut to the provincial sales tax earlier this year and focused on last spring’s budget that was left hanging by the summer election campaign.

Throne speeches are normally read by the lieutenant-governor, but in Filmon’s absence it was presented by Chief Justice Richard Chartier of the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

Filmon has been lieutenant-governor since 2015.