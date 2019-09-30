Manitoba politicians to head back to legislature to pass budget

Manitoba politicians are to return to the legislature on Monday for the first time since the provincial election three weeks ago.

Premier Brian Pallister has said a short throne speech laying out his priorities will start an abbreviated, two-week sitting.

Pallister’s main focus is to get the budget, introduced in the spring, passed through a final vote before the legislature rises again on Oct. 11.

With so much time required to debate the budget, the Progressive Conservative government is not expected to introduce many bills.

One possible exception is one that Pallister has promised to end campaign-expense rebates for political parties and candidates.

The Opposition New Democrats have agreed to let the budget pass by the end of the sitting and say they are looking forward to question period and grilling the government on its health-care reforms.