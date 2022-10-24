Menu

Crime

Male taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 4:22 pm
Police are investigating after one person was injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after one person was injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto. Tyler Thornley / Global News

A person is being taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a series of tweets just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers said his injuries “appear serious.”

Police said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-2222.

