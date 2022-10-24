Male taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A person is being taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a series of tweets just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers said his injuries “appear serious.”

Police said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-2222.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Warden Ave & Finch Ave E

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers located a male victim w/ a gunshot wound, injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics transporting patient to hospital

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 416-808-2222#GO2070140

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2022