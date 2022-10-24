Male taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: police

A person is being taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.
In a series of tweets just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.
Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound.
Officers said his injuries “appear serious.”
Police said he was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-2222.
