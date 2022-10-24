Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly driving car towards crowd at protest in Markham: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:13 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 3:45 p.m., officers were at the scene of a protest at a mosque located at 7340 Bayview Avenue.

Police said at the end of the protest, a man driving a white Kia SUV allegedly drove at a “high rate of speed” in the direction of a crowd of people.

Read more: Man charged with murder, theft after homicide at Markham auto shop

“The accused stopped the vehicle abruptly, squealing the tires while yelling at the protestors,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it was driven away from police.

The force said the suspect was located and arrested “a short time later.”

“When officers searched the vehicle, they located items including an airsoft gun, a baton and bear spray,” police allege. “He is facing additional weapons related charges as a result.”

According to police, 38-year-old Firas Al Najim from Toronto has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7421  or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

