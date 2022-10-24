Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver man facing drug charges after ‘rescue’ from Winnipeg balcony

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 4:06 pm
A 20-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and cash after being called to "rescue" him from a Winnipeg balcony he'd locked himself on over the weekend. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and cash after being called to "rescue" him from a Winnipeg balcony he'd locked himself on over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Police say a B.C. man who accidentally locked himself on a Winnipeg balcony is facing charges after officers allegedly found drugs and cash when they were called to help him get back indoors.

Police initially responded to a break-in after someone noticed a man on a balcony in the 300 block of Stradbrook Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Would-be thief foiled after getting stuck in roof: Portage la Prairie RCMP

The man told police he’d locked himself on the balcony of a vacation rental suite he was staying in, and gave the officers the access code to enter the suite, police said in a release Monday.

They say found drugs and money in “plain view” when they entered the suite.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce massive $6 million drug bust'
Winnipeg police announce massive $6 million drug bust

“Officers ‘rescued’ the suspect from the balcony and safely placed him under arrest for a drug investigation,” police said Monday.

Trending Now

After obtaining and executing a search warrant police say officers found roughly 3.6 ounces of cocaine, 12 ounces of fentanyl, 269 fentanyl pills and some 500 grams of a cutting agent. In all, they say the drugs are worth just over $71,000 on the street.

Read more: Island Lake RCMP investigating homicide on Manitoba First Nation

They also say officers officers recovered $25,000 in cash, cell phones, scales, a vacuum sealer and drug packaging materials.

A 20-year-old Vancouver man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges.

Advertisement
VancouverWinnipeg policeFentanylWinnipeg crimeCocaineWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug TraffickingBreak InWinnipeg drugsVacation Rentalb.c. man winnipeg balconybalcony rescue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers