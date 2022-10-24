Vancouver man facing drug charges after ‘rescue’ from Winnipeg balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a B.C. man who accidentally locked himself on a Winnipeg balcony is facing charges after officers allegedly found drugs and cash when they were called to help him get back indoors.

Police initially responded to a break-in after someone noticed a man on a balcony in the 300 block of Stradbrook Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The man told police he’d locked himself on the balcony of a vacation rental suite he was staying in, and gave the officers the access code to enter the suite, police said in a release Monday.

They say found drugs and money in “plain view” when they entered the suite.

“Officers ‘rescued’ the suspect from the balcony and safely placed him under arrest for a drug investigation,” police said Monday.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant police say officers found roughly 3.6 ounces of cocaine, 12 ounces of fentanyl, 269 fentanyl pills and some 500 grams of a cutting agent. In all, they say the drugs are worth just over $71,000 on the street.

They also say officers officers recovered $25,000 in cash, cell phones, scales, a vacuum sealer and drug packaging materials.

A 20-year-old Vancouver man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges.

