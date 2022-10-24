Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Would-be thief foiled after getting stuck in roof: Portage la Prairie RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:08 pm
RCMP say a break-in suspect got stuck and needed to be extracted from a ceiling vent at a Portage la Prairie business Friday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP say a break-in suspect got stuck and needed to be extracted from a ceiling vent at a Portage la Prairie business Friday morning. Handout/RCMP

A plan to break into a Portage la Prairie business through the roof went awry for an alleged thief after RCMP say he, instead, got stuck in the building’s ventilation system.

Police were called to the report of a man lodged in the roof at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Portage la Prairie suspect gets stuck in tunnel running from police

They say an employee called police after arriving to work and hearing cries for help from the business’ ceiling.

The local fire department was called in to help extract the alleged thief from the vent.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Monday police said the man had climbed to the roof of the building and damaged a vent grill to get into the building, but the idea didn’t goes as planned.

Trending Now

Police didn’t say how long the suspect was stuck in the vent.

Read more: Man charged after pair assaulted in Portage la Prairie home invasion

A 30-year-old man from Portage la Prairie has been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000.

He has been released from police custody on a promise to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer'
Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer
Winnipeg crimeBreak InPortage la Prairie RCMPventilation system
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers