Would-be thief foiled after getting stuck in roof: Portage la Prairie RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A plan to break into a Portage la Prairie business through the roof went awry for an alleged thief after RCMP say he, instead, got stuck in the building’s ventilation system.

Police were called to the report of a man lodged in the roof at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They say an employee called police after arriving to work and hearing cries for help from the business’ ceiling.

The local fire department was called in to help extract the alleged thief from the vent.

Arriving at work on Oct21, employee at Portage la Prairie biz heard cries for help in the ceiling. Turns out Daniel Francis, 30, got stuck after entering the venting system from the rooftop. #rcmpmb charged him with Break & Enter & Mischief Over $5000 once he was extricated pic.twitter.com/5HylNSwpYh — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Monday police said the man had climbed to the roof of the building and damaged a vent grill to get into the building, but the idea didn’t goes as planned.

Police didn’t say how long the suspect was stuck in the vent.

Read more: Man charged after pair assaulted in Portage la Prairie home invasion

A 30-year-old man from Portage la Prairie has been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000.

He has been released from police custody on a promise to appear in court.