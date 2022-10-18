Menu

Crime

Man charged after pair assaulted in Portage la Prairie home invasion

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 3:04 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
A 24-year-old man has been charged after a man and woman were assaulted during a home invasion in Portage la Prairie. Courtesty: RCMP

A man has been charged after police say a man and woman were assaulted during a home invasion in Portage la Prairie.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building on 13th Street NW shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 72-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were assaulted after they confronted a suspect who had gained entry into their apartment. Both victims received minor injuries in the assault.

The unknown man demanded money and fled the scene on foot, police said in a media release Tuesday.

Police found a suspect a short distance away and were able to take him into custody following a short foot chase.

The same suspect is also accused of trying to break into another apartment, police said.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of breaking and entering, assault, and assault with a weapon.

The suspect remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

