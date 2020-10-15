Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie suspect gets stuck in tunnel running from police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 10:48 am
Portage la Prairie RCMP found their runaway suspect trapped in this tunnel.
Portage la Prairie RCMP found their runaway suspect trapped in this tunnel. RCMP Manitoba
A break and enter suspect in Portage la Prairie realized his escape route was a dud Sunday morning, when police had to rescue him from a tunnel.
RCMP said they were called to a home on Westco Drive in Portage la Prairie around 8:30 a.m., after receiving a report of a man who had broken in and was threatening the people inside.
By the time police arrived, the suspect had already left, and was last seen headed west through a field.

The trail led to a house on Baker Avenue, where officers discovered the man, 25, had tried to escape police by going into a tunnel under the house. Police said they found a sump pump pit that connected to the tunnel, and saw the man’s legs sticking out.
After officers managed to remove him from the tunnel, he was charged with breaking and entering, uttering threats, and resisting arrest. Police also charged him in connection with an earlier assault incident that day, in which they said he also ran from police.
The man remains in custody.
Click to play video 'Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail' Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
