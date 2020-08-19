Woman who escaped from Winnipeg’s Eagle Women’s Lodge has died: Correctional Service of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a woman who escaped custody from a local healing lodge earlier this month has died while on the run.

Nikki Alfonso, 31, got out of the multi-level Eagle Women’s Lodge around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2, the CSC previously reported.

In a release this week, the CSC said Alfonso “died while unlawfully at large” Aug. 18.

The CSC didn’t say how Alfonso died, but did offer condolences to her family.

Alfonso had been serving a 4.5-year sentence for assault, failure to comply with probation order and other charges.

