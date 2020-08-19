Menu

Crime

Woman who escaped from Winnipeg’s Eagle Women’s Lodge has died: Correctional Service of Canada

By Shane Gibson Global News
The Correctional Services of Canada says Nikki Alfonso, 31, died while unlawfully at large following her escape from Eagle Women's Lodge Aug. 2.
The Correctional Services of Canada says Nikki Alfonso, 31, died while unlawfully at large following her escape from Eagle Women's Lodge Aug. 2. Handout

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a woman who escaped custody from a local healing lodge earlier this month has died while on the run.

Nikki Alfonso, 31, got out of the multi-level Eagle Women’s Lodge around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2, the CSC previously reported.

In a release this week, the CSC said Alfonso “died while unlawfully at large” Aug. 18.

Read more: Woman escapes custody from Eagle Women’s Lodge

The CSC didn’t say how Alfonso died, but did offer condolences to her family.

Alfonso had been serving a 4.5-year sentence for assault, failure to comply with probation order and other charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeCorrectional Service of CanadaEagle Women's LodgeNikki Alfonso
