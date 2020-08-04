Woman escapes custody from Eagle Women’s Lodge

Send this page to someone via email

A woman escaped custody Sunday night from a local healing lodge.

Correctional Service Canada says Nikki Alfonso got out of the multi-level Eagle Women’s Lodge Sunday around 10 p.m.

She’s 31, is five-foot-four-inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

She had brown eyes and brown hair with a tattoo of stars next to her right eye.

Alfonso was serving a 4.5 year sentence for assault, failure to comply with probation order, and other charges.

