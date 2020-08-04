Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman escapes custody from Eagle Women’s Lodge

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 10:31 am
Nikki Alfonso.
Nikki Alfonso. Correctional Service Canada

A woman escaped custody Sunday night from a local healing lodge.

Correctional Service Canada says Nikki Alfonso got out of the multi-level Eagle Women’s Lodge Sunday around 10 p.m.

Read more: Escaped prisoner from Stony Mountain Institution captured

She’s 31, is five-foot-four-inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

She had brown eyes and brown hair with a tattoo of stars next to her right eye.

Trending Stories

Alfonso was serving a 4.5 year sentence for assault, failure to comply with probation order, and other charges.

Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWinnipeg crimeEscaped InmateHealing LodgeEagle Women's Lodge
Flyers
More weekly flyers