Island Lake RCMP investigating homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Island Lake RCMP have four suspects in custody after receiving a report of a deceased male on the Garden Hill First Nation.

Officers were called to the first nation on Oct. 20, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. and located a 40-year-old victim in the water. As an investigation was conducted, RCMP arrested four males from Garden Hill who are scheduled to appear in court on Oct 24, 2022.

One man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, while three others were charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Major Crime Services and the Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.