Crime

Island Lake RCMP investigating homicide on Manitoba First Nation

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 1:47 pm
RCMP sign outside a detachment View image in full screen
Island Lake RCMP has four suspects in custody after finding a body in the water on the Garden Lake First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Island Lake RCMP have four suspects in custody after receiving a report of a deceased male on the Garden Hill First Nation.

Officers were called to the first nation on Oct. 20, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. and located a 40-year-old victim in the water. As an investigation was conducted, RCMP arrested four males from Garden Hill who are scheduled to appear in court on Oct 24, 2022.

Read more: RCMP continue to investigate homicide a year after Nelson House man’s disappearance

One man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, while three others were charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Major Crime Services and the Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

