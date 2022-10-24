Man seriously injured when tractor flips on Flamborough farm: Hamilton Police

See more sharing options

A police reconstruction unit is investigating a farming accident that left a man seriously injured by a tractor rollover Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the 39-year-old was found pinned by firefighters and police just after 3 p.m. on a farm located at Mountsberg Road not far from Highway 6.

“Emergency Services were able to free the male from underneath the tractor and he was transported to hospital with possible life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a release.

He was transported to Hamilton General by Guelph Wellington Paramedics.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.