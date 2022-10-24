Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured when tractor flips on Flamborough farm: Hamilton Police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:57 am
Hamilton Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a tractor crash that happened in Flamborough on the afternoon of Oct. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a tractor crash that happened in Flamborough on the afternoon of Oct. 23, 2022. Global News

A police reconstruction unit is investigating a farming accident that left a man seriously injured by a tractor rollover Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the 39-year-old was found pinned by firefighters and police just after 3 p.m. on a farm located at Mountsberg Road not far from Highway 6.

Read more: Man facing charges after disturbance at Hamilton Mountain restaurant

“Emergency Services were able to free the male from underneath the tractor and he was transported to hospital with possible life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a release.

Trending Now

He was transported to Hamilton General by Guelph Wellington Paramedics.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Shemar Moore on new season of S.W.A.T and his connection to Canada'
Shemar Moore on new season of S.W.A.T and his connection to Canada
Advertisement
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton Police ServiceHamilton FireHighway 6Flamboroughcollision reconstruction unitFarming AccidentTractor accidentmountsberg road east
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers