Crime

Man facing charges after disturbance at Hamilton Mountain restaurant

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:30 am
Hamilton police say a man is facing charges following a disturbance early on Sunday morning near Upper Gage and Fennell Avenue East. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man is facing charges following a disturbance early on Sunday morning near Upper Gage and Fennell Avenue East. Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following an incident early Sunday in which a handgun was brandished and three people were injured at a Mountain restaurant.

Investigators say the “disturbance” happened at an eatery in the area of Upper Gage and Fennell Avenue East, where three people were found injured and subsequently sent to hospital.

The suspect was located and arrested not far from the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

During an investigation officers would locate and seize a loaded firearm.

Read more: Police investigate ‘shots fired’ at residence in downtown Hamilton

“No firearm was discharged on scene. The injuries were not from firearm,” const. Indy Bharaj told Global News.

The 26-year-old accused is facing four charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and assault.

HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton Mountainfennell avenue eastupper gagehamilton mountain assaulthamilton mountain crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

