Crime

Woman suffers non life threatening injuries in early morning shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2022 8:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 21'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 21
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 21, 2022.

A woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in Dartmouth.

Police were called to the Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive area just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old victim.

Police say while the investigation is in the early stages, they do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Authorities say updates will be provided on the case when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

