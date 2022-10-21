Pedestrian injured in downtown Halifax collision

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital for injuries after a collision in the city’s downtown area Friday afternoon.

In a 2 p.m. release, police said Hollis Street was closed to vehicle traffic between Morris and South Streets as an investigation took place.

Police said the collision involved a vehicle and pedestrian, but no further details were provided.

In a 6 p.m. release, police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Traffic in the area has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.