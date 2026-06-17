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Crime

South Saskatchewan gun seizure prompts weapons trafficking charge: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 1:43 pm
1 min read
Four guns and ammunitions were seized from a home in a south Saskatchewan municipality. A 23-year-old man was arrested, police said. View image in full screen
Four guns and ammunitions were seized from a home in a south Saskatchewan municipality. A 23-year-old man was arrested and is facing numerous charges, police said. Saskatchewan RCMP
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A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after RCMP seized five guns earlier in June, including one that was stolen and resold.

In a news release, RCMP said police initially searched a home in the RM of Estevan and seized four guns and ammunition on June 8.

Officers also spotted a handheld item they believed was an explosive, but “did not consist of explosive materials” while searching the home in south Saskatchewan, the release said.

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Following the search, RCMP said officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Hitchcock, Sask.

After his arrest, RCMP said officers visited Frobisher, Sask., where they seized a prohibited gun, which they alleged was stolen and illegally sold.

The suspect was then charged with weapons trafficking and possession of property worth less than $5,000 that was obtained by crime, police said.

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He is also facing four counts of possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized and four counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

The accused appeared in Estevan Provincial Court last Thursday and is set to appear again on Tuesday.

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