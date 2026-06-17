Brampton considers naming park after OPP officer shot in line of duty

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Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is looking to name a city park after a provincial police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

OPP Const. Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle police allege was driven by an 18-year-old who had escaped a hospital in the northern Ontario community of Hearst. Bali had been with the OPP for two-and-a-half years and was assigned to central Ontario’s Dufferin detachment. He was on a voluntary deployment with the James Bay detachment at the time of his death.

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Brown said he’ll bring forward a motion at Wednesday’s city council meeting to rename a park after Bali, who was raised in the city.

The mayor called Bali a “son of Brampton,” saying his family immigrated to Canada from India and has strong ties to the city.

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“Constable Bali’s passing is a profound loss for his family, his colleagues in the OPP, and for the Brampton community that helped shape him,” Brown said. “He embodied what it means to serve others, and he will be remembered not only for his sacrifice, but for his commitment to protecting the lives of others.”

The officer’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Mississauga on Thursday.

— with files from The Canadian Press