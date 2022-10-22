Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized after a hit and run on Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

At 3 p.m., officers went to Marion Street and Archibald Street for a report of a hit and run after a passerby saw an injured pedestrian on the ground.

Officers found the woman and she was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

The intersection was closed as the investigators examined the scene, the roads later re-opened just after 10:15 p.m.

The investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085