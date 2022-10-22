Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 11:35 am
A woman in her 40s was hospitalized after a hit and run on Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say. . View image in full screen
A woman in her 40s was hospitalized after a hit and run on Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say. . ROY

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized after a hit and run on Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

At 3 p.m., officers went to Marion Street and Archibald Street for a report of a hit and run after a passerby saw an injured pedestrian on the ground.

Officers found the woman and she was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Trending Now

Read more: Pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries after St. Boniface hit-and-run

The intersection was closed as the investigators examined the scene, the roads later re-opened just after 10:15 p.m.

The investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085

Advertisement
CrimeManitobawinnipegTrafficHit and RunMarion Streetwinnipeg hit and runArchibald Street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers