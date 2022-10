See more sharing options

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Archibald and Marion Friday.

Police say it happened at around 3 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A shoe could be seen on the street.

Police were still on scene Friday night and were asking Winnipeggers to avoid the area